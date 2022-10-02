Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

10 Year Old Girl ID’d As Victim Of Rt 72 Car Carrier Crash: Coroner

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Route 72 at Lititz Road in Lancaster County
Route 72 at Lititz Road in Lancaster County Photo Credit: Google Maps

The victim of a deadly crash involving a car carrier has been identified as a 10-year-old girl, multiple outlets report citing the coroner, who was not able to confirm when Daily Voice called at 10 a.m.

The crash happened along State Route 72 at Lititz Road on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m., according to a release by East Hempfield Township police.

Upon arrival police learned that a Ford Taurus had been traveling west on Lititz Road when it entered the intersection of Route 72 and was struck by a car carrier that was traveling south, the police report.

The child died at the scene, the police say.

The crash occurred just over 1,000 feet away from where siblings Brandie Kasper, 21, and Leonard Kasper, 18, were killed in a tractor-trailer crash along Main Street and Graystone Road in East Petersburg Borough in May.

Following the Kasper’s deadly crash their parents pushed to have changes made to the traffic lights.

One other person was hurt in Wednesday’s crash, authorities say. Their current status and condition is unknown.

Any witnesses should contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo of the East Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-898-3103.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.