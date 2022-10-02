10 Year Old Girl ID’d As Victim Of Rt 72 Car Carrier Crash: Coroner

The victim of a deadly crash involving a car carrier has been identified as a 10-year-old girl, multiple outlets report citing the coroner, who was not able to confirm when Daily Voice called at 10 a.m.

The crash happened along State Route 72 at Lititz Road on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m., according to a release by East Hempfield Township police.

Upon arrival police learned that a Ford Taurus had been traveling west on Lititz Road when it entered the intersection of Route 72 and was struck by a car carrier that was traveling south, the police report.

The child died at the scene, the police say.

The crash occurred just over 1,000 feet away from where siblings Brandie Kasper, 21, and Leonard Kasper, 18, were killed in a tractor-trailer crash along Main Street and Graystone Road in East Petersburg Borough in May.

Following the Kasper’s deadly crash their parents pushed to have changes made to the traffic lights.

One other person was hurt in Wednesday’s crash, authorities say. Their current status and condition is unknown.

Any witnesses should contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo of the East Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-898-3103.

