Deadly Car Carrier Crash in Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Route 72 at Lititz Road in Lancaster County
Route 72 at Lititz Road in Lancaster County Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer car carrier in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, the police say.

Emergency responders were called to the crash on State Route 72 at Lititz Road on Feb. 9 around 6:15 p.m., according to a release by East Hempfield Township police.

Upon arrival police learned that a Ford Taurus had been traveling west on Lititz Road when it entered the intersection of Route 72 and was struck by a car carrier that was traveling south, the police report.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, and the identities of the people involved have not yet been released, officials say.

The status of the drivers and any other passengers is unknown as the crash is still under initial investigation,

The road will remain closed for several hours, but Thursday’s morning commute is not expected to be impacted, according to the police.

Any witnesses should contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo of the East Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-898-3103.

