Parents Of Siblings Killed In Crash Seek Changes To Traffic Lights In Lancaster

A grieving family is seeking changes to traffic light timing at an intersection in Lancaster County after their two adult children died in a crash over the weekend.

Brandie Kasper, 21, and her younger brother, Lenny, 18, died in a fiery car crash in East Petersburg on Saturday, as Daily Voice reported on Monday.

A car-carrier (tractor-trailer) hit the pickup truck the siblings were in at the intersection of Route 72 and Graystone Road around 9 p.m.

Both vehicles erupted in flames shortly after the crash.

The driver of the truck was from Florida. He was treated for injuries and has not been charged. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

The siblings were best friends, their parents Len and Kathy told Fox43. Lenny was days away from graduating high school. Brandie's partner was going to propose to her soon.

The parents want PennDOT officials to extend the traffic light delay.

The Kasper family says they want to make sure no driver-- especially tractor-trailer drivers-- are able to blow through the light at a high speed.

A friend of the family created a change.org petition trying to get 1,500 signatures to urge officials to extend the light delay. As of Friday the petition was at 1,100.

The family has also started a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of adding signs to alert drivers of the lights and the changes.

The light currently follows federal guidelines with a delay of four seconds on yellow and two on red, according to PennDOT.

