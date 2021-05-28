Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Parents Of Siblings Killed In Crash Seek Changes To Traffic Lights In Lancaster

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Brandie and Lenny Kasper. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Change.org
Scene of a fatal crash in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County regional police
Scene of a fatal crash in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County regional police
Scene of the crash on Saturday night in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County regional PD

A grieving family is seeking changes to traffic light timing at an intersection in Lancaster County after their two adult children died in a crash over the weekend.

Brandie Kasper, 21, and her younger brother, Lenny, 18, died in a fiery car crash in East Petersburg on Saturday, as Daily Voice reported on Monday.

A car-carrier (tractor-trailer) hit the pickup truck the siblings were in at the intersection of Route 72 and Graystone Road around 9 p.m.

Both vehicles erupted in flames shortly after the crash.

The driver of the truck was from Florida. He was treated for injuries and has not been charged. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

The siblings were best friends, their parents Len and Kathy told Fox43. Lenny was days away from graduating high school. Brandie's partner was going to propose to her soon.

The parents want PennDOT officials to extend the traffic light delay.

The Kasper family says they want to make sure no driver-- especially tractor-trailer drivers-- are able to blow through the light at a high speed.

A friend of the family created a change.org petition trying to get 1,500 signatures to urge officials to extend the light delay. As of Friday the petition was at 1,100.

The family has also started a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of adding signs to alert drivers of the lights and the changes.

The light currently follows federal guidelines with a delay of four seconds on yellow and two on red, according to PennDOT.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.