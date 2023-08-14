Officers Assaulted By 'Belligerent' Man At Lititz Target, Police Say

Anthony Belfere was found lying on the ground "yelling profanities" outside the Target at 1008 Lititz Pike, around 11:46 a.m. on Aug. 13, Northern Lancaster County Regional police announced the following day.

Officers recognized Belfere "from previous encounters," as stated in the release.

As the police approached him he "became belligerent," and "appeared to be under the influence of drugs and or alcohol," the police said.

When the officers attempted to detain Belfere, he "became combative and assaulted two officers before being physically subdued and secured into a police vehicle," the police said.

The police released Belfere into the custody of Lancaster County Prison on charges associated with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault on a police officer.

The assaulted officers were uninjured and both resumed their duties.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call NLCRPD at (717)733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

