Timothy Barker, 48, of Leola, was between the age of 40 and 44 at the time of the abuse, which began in 2018 when Barker was in a caregiving role to the victim, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Barker told the victim he wanted to “teach her how to use her body correctly," according to the DA's office. The victim disclosed the abuse when she was 17 and was interviewed in 2023 by the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance after a referral was generated by a ChildLine report. The abuse continued until the child was around 13 years old, authorities said.

After a two-day trial before Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker, and 30 minutes of 30 minutes of deliberations, a jury found Barker guilty on charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick prosecuted the case and presented testimony from the victim.

“All sex abusers are cowards and bullies,” Haverstick said. “He’s trying to intimidate my victim one last time like he did when she was a little girl. [The victim] was incredibly brave to take the stand. She isn’t scared of him anymore and he can’t bully her anymore.”

Barker will be sentenced by Judge Reinaker at a later date and was remanded to Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail. West Lampeter Township Police Detective Sergeant Steven Heinly filed charges and testified.

