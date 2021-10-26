21-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Route 72 Crash, Report Says

A 21-year-old man killed in a three vehicle crash along Route 72 on Monday has been identified as a Columbia man, authorities said.

Konnor Lowman was on a motorcycle when he collided with another vehicles on Route 72 at Quarry Road Monday afternoon in East Hempfield, the Lancaster County Coroner's Officer told WGAL News 8.

The vehicles struck a Warwick Township public works vehicle stopped at a stop sign on impact, police said.

Route 72 was closed for three and a half hours as police investigated, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Lowman enjoyed snowboarding and was an avid motorcycle rider according to his social media.

He is survived by his girlfriend, friends and family, according to his Facebook profile.

Arrangement details have not been released.

Anyone that may have witnessed the accident or events leading up to it are asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Sandman, East Hempfield Twp. Police. 717-898-3103.

