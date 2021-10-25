Fatal Motorcycle Crash Halts Traffic Along Part Of Route 72, Authorities Say

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has closed roadways in Lancaster County on Monday afternoon, according to Lancaster Countywide Communications.

A portion of Route 72 from Graystone Road to Lititz Road closed following the crash along the roadway, approximately at 12:30 p.m., according to dispatch.

Quarry Road is closed at Fruitville Pike is also closed, according to WGAL News 8.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office confirms a coroner was called to the scene and at least once person is dead.

East Hempfield Township police were called to the scene according to dispatch.

Daily Voice has reached out to East Hempfield Township police who confirm officers investigating the crash remained on the scene about 3 hours after the crash.

The number of vehicles or persons involved in the crash has not been released.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

