WINNER: $2M Lottery Ticket Sold In Lancaster County

A $2 million lottery ticket was sold in Lancaster County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery Commission has announced a Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery ticket has been sold at a Sheetz located in the 1500 block of East Main Street in Mount Joy.

The ticket sold matched all five balls drawn on Thursday, March 25.

The winning numbers were: 3-8-25-27-42.

Sheetz earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner must contact their local lottery office for instruction on how to receive the prize within one year of the purchase date. If that luckily winner is you, call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 46,500 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check their tickets and claim lower-tier prizes at a lottery retailer.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.