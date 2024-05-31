Road Rage: Man Shot In Head, Pennsylvania State Police Say

The unnamed 40-year-old man was driving a white flatbed truck when an unknown vehicle shot at him in what police refer to as "a road rage incident/suspicious activity," as stated by Trooper James Grothey in the release.

The shooting happened on Interstate 76 East at mile marker 291.3 in Brecknock Township at 1:10 p.m., and PSP Troop J learned of the incident five minutes later, as Grothey detailed in the release.

EMS took the man shot in the head to Reading Hospital, according to the release.

PSP's Major Case Team "was activated and responded to [the] scene to conduct the investigation," Grothey said.

State Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact PSP Lancaster Station at 717-290-1961.

