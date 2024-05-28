Driver Fatally Ejected After Striking Utility Pole In Lititz: Police

Officers were called to the crash in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue between Arrowhead Drive and South Walnut Street in Lititz at 7:59 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

Callers to 911 reported that the sedan crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver "had been ejected onto the roadway."

The driver was found by the first officer on the scene and he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died from those injuries.

The man who died has not been identified pending the notification of his next of kin.

"The investigation into the crash, including any contributing factors is active and ongoing," the police stated in the release.

Although the initial investigation "suggests the vehicle was traveling eastbound on West Lincoln Avenue before crossing into and across the westbound travel lane prior to striking the telephone pole," the police said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the LBPD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.