TRIBUTE: New Holland Police Officer, Volunteer Firefighter Wendell Metzler Dies Of Cancer, 52

New Holland Borough police department is mourning the death of Officer Wendell Metzler, who died of cancer.

He was 52 years old.

Serving on the force for 20 years -- 25 part time for West Earl police -- Metzler lived a life full of service to his community.

He previously worked for Ephrata Township police for seven and a half years, and spent 22 working as a volunteer firefighter with West Earl and Upper Leacock Fire Companies.

Metzler was a certified emergency medical technician for 34 years, serving Leola Ambulance and Ephrata Community Hospital Advanced Life Support Unit.

Wendell was also an author, co-writing “Unchained” with a former arrestee turned friend Ryan Forbes in 2017, as reported by LNP.

After having arrested Forbes multiple times in the early 2000s, in 2007, Forbes apologized to Metzler at the New Holland Fair to apologize, beginning a friendship that lasted the rest of his life.

Together they gave talks about how their friend developed, volunteered together--Metzler was even Forbes Best Man at his wedding.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in 2018, it became terminal in 2020 and March 23 he retired from the force, according to LNP.

He leaned on his friends, family and faith more than ever during his last few months. When he retired, a party was held and over 70 people attended the celebration including some people from all ever department he had served with, some whom he had not seen in years.

During the party, Pennsylvania state Rep. Keith Greiner presented Metzler with a citation from the House of Representatives recognizing his career “spanning over 27 years of dedicated and distinguished service." according to LNP.

That day he posted his last Facebook message to the public, reading in part, "Although I would have liked to continue a little longer, God made it clear that my service was complete. God blessed me with the perfect career in that I never had to take a life or was killed in the line of duty. I will forever hold you all dear to my heart."

I can’t thank my friends, past and present coworkers for the perfect retirement send off today at the New Holland... Posted by Wendell L. Metzler on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

A site has been set up in his memory, on Wednesday his wife wrote the following:

"My love has left this earth right into the arms of our Lord and Savior just after midnight. I am broken and lost. I am tired. I am so thankful he is no longer in pain, but mine has just begun. He is with my dad, my sweet sister Michele, Aunt Jean, Aunt Rose, and many other loved ones we have lost. One day at a time. Praising God for all the blessings he generously bestows upon our family. And most of all I am looking forward to being by his side once again when the Lord sees fit to being me home."

If you want to and are able to donate to the site or would like to leave a well wish for the family you can do so here.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years Heather, daughter Kylie,15 and son Brady 20.

