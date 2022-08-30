Teen 'Intentionally Rams' Police Cruiser 2X, Drives Backwards During Wild Chase In Lancaster

A teenage boy "intentionally rammed" a police cruiser two times, and "drove backward" during a wild chase— involving guns and drugs—in Lancaster, city police say.

It all started when Officer Yoder of the Lancaster City police spotted the boy driving a vehicle with a broken light at 777 Manor Street around 5:16 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, according to a release by the police department.

Rather than stopping, the boy "intentionally rammed Officer Yoder’s cruiser to exit the parking lot during the stop. The juvenile suspect then backed out onto Manor Street and intentionally rammed Officer Yoder’s cruiser a second time as he tried to follow the juvenile suspect out onto Manor Street," police say.

The teen obviously wasn't able to force Yoder's vehicle out of the way as he "drove backward down Manor St to 715 Manor where Officer Yoder was able to push the suspect vehicle onto the sidewalk to end the vehicle pursuit," as stated in the release.

But this still didn't deter the teen, as he hop out of the vehicle— attempting to flee on foot— only then was he "taken into custody by Officer Yoder."

The boy was found with a gun on his person and a second gun on the floor of the vehicle—both were stolen, according to the police.

"The juvenile suspect was also found to be in possession (of) marijuana and cocaine," police say.

The juvenile is currently charged with four felonies:

Aggravated assault

Receiving stolen property

Carrying a firearm without a license

Fleeing and evading police

And four misdemeanors:

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Recklessly endangering another person

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a small amount of marijuana

As well as two summary charges for traffic violations.

Although the police didn't release the boy's identity they did say two other juveniles were originally in the car with him but hopped out— oddly, the police force's attempts to trace those two boys down lead them to yet another teen with a stolen gun and crack cocaine, you can ready about that incident here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.