2X Teens Caught With Cocaine, Stolen Guns On Same Day In Lancaster: Police

After two teens jumped out of a car during a chase, police kept an eye out for them, but ended up finding a different teen with a stolen gun and drugs, police say.

Less than 30 minutes after a teen "intentionally rammed" a police cruiser two times during a chase that ended with the discovery of two stolen guns and cocaine, police were searching for two other teens that jumped out of his car during the pursuit in Lancaster City.

Officer Hamby spotted a teen who matched "the description of one of the fleeing occupants walking on Crystal Street... clutching his waistband as if he was holding a firearm," around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, according to a release by the Lancaster City Bureau of police.

The teen fled on foot at while the corner of 655 Manor Street, near where the first incident happened, so Hamby called Selective Enforcement Unit officers and Street Operation Group (SOG) officers for assistance.

Det. Smith and Officers Deibler, Conard, and Baker were able to arrest the teen who was found "in possession of a stolen handgun and crack cocaine," police say.

The teen was also wanted on an "NCIC warrant, and was listed as a runaway," as stated in the release.

Surprisingly, although this teen also had crack and a stolen gun, police do not believe he was involved in the initial chase.

The boy was charged with three felonies Receiving Stolen Property, Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License, Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and a misdemeanor for Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

His identity was not released due to his age.

