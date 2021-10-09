Contact Us
Pennsylvania Woman Missing Over One Week

Jillian Pikora

Nicole L. Gill-Schlegel.
Nicole L. Gill-Schlegel. Photo Credit: Elizabethtown Borough PD

A Lancaster County woman has been missing for over a week.

Nicole L. Gill-Schlegel, 46, of Elizabethtown has not been seen by her family since Aug. 31.

Officers of the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department responded to the report of Gill-Schlegel being missing on Sept. 8.

Gill-Schlegel was last seen leaving Your Place Pizza and Pub in Hershey on Sept. 4 around 7 p.m.

She was driving a dark gray Saturn Aura with Pennsylvania registration plate LNH-4673.

Anyone with information which could assist in locating Nicole Gill-Schlegel please contact the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department at (717) 367-1835, or call your local police or 911.

