More than two years after his arrest, Louis Fountain, 34 of Brookhaven, Delaware County pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking individuals, four counts of promoting prostitution, and one count of living off prostitutes before Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth on March 29, as detailed in the release.

Judge Ashworth sentenced him to a serve a "prison term of one year, 11 months, and eight days plus five years of probation," the DA said.

Fountain was initially caught by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force after he posted an internet advertisement for a teenage girl "available for sex acts in Lancaster in March 2022," as stated in the release.

Undercover Task Force Detectives agreed to pay $260 to spend an hour with the girl in a Lancaster city hotel. Then they began tracking his behavior at area hotels.

Fountain later told detectives that he met the teen on a dating site and was trying to help her become a model.

The girl told detectives she made over $1,000 a day but gave all the money to Fountain, as Daily Voice reported at the time of his arrest.

Exactly $1,765 was seized from the hotel room where the undercover detective had met the girl.

“She also reported that Fountain took her to other hotels in Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Delaware,” and police confirm this was true using cross-referencing the internet advertisements with hotel documents and video footage, as stated in the release.

East Lampeter Township and Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force Detective Christopher Jones filed charges. Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick prosecuted the case.

