PA Pimp Used Hotels To Sex Traffick 18-Year-Old Trying To Model, Authorities Say

An 18-year-old girl who wanted to become a model was lured into prostitution by a man who claimed to be her boyfriend.

Lancaster County detectives first learned about this girl after seeing an advertisement online “listing a female who was performing sex acts for money in Lancaster,” according to a release by the district attorney’s office.

The detectives texted the number in the ad and agreed to pay $260 to spend an hour with the female at a hotel in Lancaster City on Mar. 1, 2022, the release details.

The undercover detective met the girl, gave her the money, and discussed what sex acts would happen— then the arresting officers barged into the room.

The girl later told police that she met Louis Fountain, 32 of Brookhaven, online while she was aspiring to become a model, he then became her boyfriend.

Fountain somehow convinced her that she could “make money by having sex with other men” and to give all the money to him— at one point she claimed to be making over $1,000 a day but provided all the money to Fountain, police say.

$1,765 was seized from the hotel room where the undercover detective had met the girl.

“She also reported that Fountain took her to other hotels in Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Delaware,” and police confirm this was true using cross-referencing the internet advertisements with hotel documents and video footage, as stated in the release.

Fountain has been charged with nine felonies for charges including trafficking in individuals, promoting prostitution, and living off prostitutes.

This is the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force's first arrest of a man charged with human trafficking.

He was arrested while checking into a Lancaster City hotel with the victim on Apr. 21, 2022.

