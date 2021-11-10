Mount Joy Fatal Fire Victim IDd By Authorities

Officials have identified the man killed in a residential fire in Mount Joy over the weekend.

Crews were called to the fire in the block 30 North Jacob Street on Sunday around 9 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

The victim was later identified as David Sanchez, 70, of Mount Joy, according to the Lancaster County Coroner and fire officials.

Fire Department Mount Joy released a statement on Tuesday night about this tragic event, reading in part, “Our community suffered a tragic fire that resulted in the loss of life of one of our residents. Fire Department Mount Joy offers our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. David Sanchez. We fondly remember Mr. Sanchez from around town and are saddened like many of you in his passing.”

Sanchez was a proud veteran who is survived by his family and friends, according to officials and numerous media outlets.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

Six other residents of the apartment building lost their homes and nearly all their belongings, according to the fire department.

“Emotionally, we mourn this loss just like the rest of the community. Everyone is holding up through this and we have supports in place. We are keeping an eye on our crews from Sunday and working to ensure their continued health and safety,” the department says.

“The volunteers at FDMJ take their role in the community very seriously. Our mission is to save lives and protect property and on Sunday, we weren’t able to do that. We have already discussed the incident internally and there is (a) strong commitment to make ourselves and our department even better,” the statement concludes.

