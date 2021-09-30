Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Committed Crossbow Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Daily Voice
The 151st cadet class in March 2018.
The 151st cadet class in March 2018. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Academy

The man who shot and killed his father with a crossbow before taking his own life is a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper, according to police.

Wesley Frey Jr., 31, a former Pennsylvania State Trooper, shot his father, Wesley Frey Sr., 61, in the chest with a crossbow at a home in the 1200 block of Wissler Lane on Wednesday around 9 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

A family member who witnessed shooting, fled from the scene and contacted police.

Frey Jr. barricaded himself in a bedroom while multiple police agencies, including PSP surrounded the residence.

By the time officers forced their into the room, Frey Jr. was deceased.

His cause and manner of death have not been released at the time of publication.

Frey Jr. enlisted with the Pennsylvania State Police in September 2018 and graduated as a member of the 151st cadet class in March 2018.

He was assigned to Troop H in Harrisburg.

He resigned on his own accord in September 2018.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.