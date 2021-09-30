Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Committed Crossbow Murder-Suicide, Police Say

The man who shot and killed his father with a crossbow before taking his own life is a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper, according to police.

Wesley Frey Jr., 31, a former Pennsylvania State Trooper, shot his father, Wesley Frey Sr., 61, in the chest with a crossbow at a home in the 1200 block of Wissler Lane on Wednesday around 9 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

A family member who witnessed shooting, fled from the scene and contacted police.

Frey Jr. barricaded himself in a bedroom while multiple police agencies, including PSP surrounded the residence.

By the time officers forced their into the room, Frey Jr. was deceased.

His cause and manner of death have not been released at the time of publication.

Frey Jr. enlisted with the Pennsylvania State Police in September 2018 and graduated as a member of the 151st cadet class in March 2018.

He was assigned to Troop H in Harrisburg.

He resigned on his own accord in September 2018.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

