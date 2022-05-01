Former PA Police Officer Sent Sexually Explicit Videos Using Facebook Messenger: DA

A former police officer has been charged after he sent sexually explicit videos through Facebook Messenger, authorities say.

Jayson Joe Drouillard, 43, of Mountville, sent two lewd and sexually explicit videos of himself to the victim via Facebook Messenger on Dec. 4, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Drouillard was previously employed as a police officer with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police but was not employed in this position at the time of this incident, according to the DA.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police were called to a report of harassment on Dec. 4 at 10:50 p.m., according to the release.

Drouillard sent the first video at 7:49 p.m. and the second at 9:35 p.m., followed by messages of “you like, yes or no” and “Hi," according to the release.

The victim also told police they had received previous messages from the same Facebook account in the weeks leading up to this incident, according to the release.

Police used the video to determine that the videos were taken in the bathroom of Drouillard’s residence.

Lancaster County Detective Brent Shultz filed charges on against him on Dec. 20 and he was arrested the follow day, according to the DA

A warranted search of his residence was also conducted.

He has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

M1 Disseminating Explicit Sexual Material Via Electronic Communication (2 Counts)

M2 Indecent Exposure (2 Counts)

M3 Open Lewdness (2 Counts)

M3 Harassment - Communication Lewd, Threatening, Language Etc. (2 Counts)

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Bruce A. Roth on Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m., according to his court docket.

