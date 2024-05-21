Heroin, Crack Found During Lancaster Arrest: Police

Jose Burgos-Garcia, 29, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, authorities said in a release.

Police said they were called to a home on the 200 block of Ruby Street around 10 p.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers said Burgos-Garcia fled the house and ditched a "cross-body bag."

Fifteen grams of heroin, three grams of crack cocaine, various amounts of THC wax and marijuana, and an "unknown clear liquid in a glass vial" were recovered from the bag, according to police.

Burgos-Garcia was arrested and unable to post a $50,000 bond, court records show.

