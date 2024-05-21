Fog/Mist 65°

SHARE

Heroin, Crack Found During Lancaster Arrest: Police

A Lancaster man is accused of ditching a bag full of drugs while fleeing city police on Sunday night, May 19. 

Lancaster police; Jose Burgos-Garcia

Lancaster police; Jose Burgos-Garcia

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lancaster police // Lancaster PD
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Jose Burgos-Garcia, 29, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, authorities said in a release. 

Police said they were called to a home on the 200 block of Ruby Street around 10 p.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers said Burgos-Garcia fled the house and ditched a "cross-body bag." 

Fifteen grams of heroin, three grams of crack cocaine, various amounts of THC wax and marijuana, and an "unknown clear liquid in a glass vial" were recovered from the bag, according to police. 

Burgos-Garcia was arrested and unable to post a $50,000 bond, court records show. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE