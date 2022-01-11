Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Fired
News

Ex-Con Wanted For Multiple Arsons In Central Pennsylvania

Daily Voice
Alvin Frank Chambers III
Alvin Frank Chambers III Photo Credit: Lancaster bureau of police

Central Pennsylvania police are on the hunt for a former convict they say started multiple fires.

Emergency crews were called to the first fire “burning in a yard that was beginning to ignite the exterior of a home” on Jan. 4 at approximately 6:42 a.m., as stated in a release by the police.

The following morning crews were called back to the home for a second fire on the balcony outside of a second floor apartment, at approximately 4:38 a.m., according to police.

As the flames of the fire shot up from the balcony towards the door of the second floor apartment, Alvin Chambers was spotted nearby, according to the release.

A victim of the fire identified Chambers, as he was inside of a red Honda SUV parked near Laurel and Lafayette Streets nearby the fire shortly after it had been discovered, according to the police.

Officer Jonathan Reppert attempted to stop Chambers but he fled at a high rate of speed, according to the release.

Later that day Officer Blake Walhberg of the East Lampeter Township Police Department found him in the area of the 2200 block of US Route 30 but he again gave chase and eluded capture, police say.

Investigations by the Lancaster City fire department fire marshall John Pugliese found both fires were not accidental and were incendiary in nature, according to the release.

Alvin Frank Chambers III, 31, of Maytown, is wanted by police on the following charges filed by Detective Hickey, according to court documents:

  • F1 Arson-Inhabited Building Or Structure (2 Counts)
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person (11 Counts)
  • M3 Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intent, Reckless, Or Negligence (2 Counts)
  • M3 Loitering And Prowling At Night Time (2 Counts)
  • M2 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer (2 Counts)

Chambers previously pleaded guilty to a DUI, possession of drugs, and moving violations and related traffic offenses in 2015, 16 and 17, according to court documents. He served time for his DUI, according to court documents.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717 735-3301 and ask for Detective Hickey.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.