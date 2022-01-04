Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Crash Closes All Lanes Of US 30 In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
The scene of the crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: Mountville and Exit: Centerville Road in Lancaster County.
The scene of the crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: Mountville and Exit: Centerville Road in Lancaster County. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

UPDATE: The roadway reopened around 2:30 p.m., according to traffic cameras in the area.

ORIGINAL:

A crash along US 30 in Lancaster County has closed all lanes of traffic, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on US 30 eastbound between Exit: Mountville and Exit: Centerville Road on Tuesday, at approximately 1:43 p.m., according to PennDOT.

The number of vehicles and persons involved, the extent of any injuries an the duration of the closure is unknown.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

