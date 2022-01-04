Crash Closes All Lanes Of US 30 In Lancaster County

UPDATE: The roadway reopened around 2:30 p.m., according to traffic cameras in the area.

ORIGINAL:

A crash along US 30 in Lancaster County has closed all lanes of traffic, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on US 30 eastbound between Exit: Mountville and Exit: Centerville Road on Tuesday, at approximately 1:43 p.m., according to PennDOT.

The number of vehicles and persons involved, the extent of any injuries an the duration of the closure is unknown.

