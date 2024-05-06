Josue Vasquez of Marietta was heading north in the 1900 block of Furnace Hills Pike in Elizabeth Township, Lititz when he swerved and left the roadway for an unknown reason, Trooper James Grothey with PSP Troop J explained in the release.

PSP troopers were called to the crash at 6:37 a.m. on May 5.

Their investigation determined that Josue "collided with a utility pole, a fence, an embankment, and a tree. The tanker truck came to final rest when it collided with the tree and then caught on fire," as detailed in the release.

Josue was pronounced dead at the scene.

Furnace Hills Pike was shut down for several hours for clean-up and the PSP investigation.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Brunnerville Fire Company, and Brickerville Fire & EMS Company responded and assisted on the scene.

