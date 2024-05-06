Fog/Mist 52°

Josue Vasquez Dies In Fiery Lititz Crash: PA State Police

A 31-year-old asphalt tank truck driver died in a fiery crash into multiple objects along the side of the road on Sunday morning, the Pennsylvania State Police explained. 

The&nbsp;1900 block of Furnace Hills Pike in Elizabeth Township, Lititz where 31-year-old Josue Vasquez died in a fiery crash while driving an asphalt tanker trucker, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Josue Vasquez of Marietta was heading north in the 1900 block of Furnace Hills Pike in Elizabeth Township, Lititz when he swerved and left the roadway for an unknown reason, Trooper James Grothey with PSP Troop J explained in the release. 

PSP troopers were called to the crash at 6:37 a.m. on May 5. 

Their investigation determined that Josue "collided with a utility pole, a fence, an embankment, and a tree. The tanker truck came to final rest when it collided with the tree and then caught on fire," as detailed in the release. 

Josue was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Furnace Hills Pike was shut down for several hours for clean-up and the PSP investigation.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Brunnerville Fire Company, and Brickerville Fire & EMS Company responded and assisted on the scene. 

