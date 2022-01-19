Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Central PA Man Slams Into Tree At 90+ MPH Injuring 4: Police

Jon Craig
Matthew Hill
Matthew Hill Photo Credit: Ephrata police via Crimewatch PA

A Lancaster County man slammed into a tree, seriously injuring four passengers while traveling up to 93 mph, Ephrata police said.

Matthew Hill of Ephrata was charged Thursday in connection with the crash with aggravated assault by vehicle and recklessly endangering another person, police said.

The crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2021, near Parkview Heights and Bethany roads, police said. All four passengers were seriously hurt.

A crime scene investigation found that Hill was traveling between 57 mph and 93 mph on a stretch of road posted at 35 mph maximum, according to police.

Hill was additionally charged with exceeding the maximum speed limit by 58 mph,  driving a vehicle at a safe speed, driving on the right side of the roadway, and driving without an official certificate of inspection.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: 

