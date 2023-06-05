Millersville University Senior Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Thomas "Tom" Hartenstine was riding a Suzuki GSX-R1000 when he was killed in the crash on Route 30 in Manheim Township at 7:13 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Coroner and area police.

Witnesses told police that Tom struck a Subaru Outback and pushed that vehicle into the Subaru WRX, according to the police release.

"The driver of the WRX was not injured. Two occupants of the Outback were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and released," the police said.

Tom died at the scene "even though emergency life-saving measures were taken," as stated in the police release.

His cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries and it was ruled accidental., according to the coroner's office.

Anyone who witnessed this deadly crash is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

Tom was a rising senior at Millersville University where he was studying Construction Management, according to his LinkedIn. He previously attended Penn Manor High School where he was on the swim team, as stated on his SwimCloud profile.

Daily Voice has reached out to Tom's family to express our condolences and contacted Millersville University for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.