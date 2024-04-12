Kelly M. Little, 38, was stopped in the right westbound lane in Clay Township around 2 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, when she was struck by a tractor trailer, police said in a news release.

The tractor-trailer was going 65 mph when it struck Little's Mercedes-Benz and flipped the car on its passenger side, troopers said. Little, of Harrisburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

Little graduated from Penn State University with her bachelor's in bio behavioral health and earned her master's from Southern New Hampshire University the following year, according to LinkedIn.

She's been working as a medical assistant instructor, LinkedIn shows, and according to those who knew her on Facebook, also was a nurse.

The condolences that poured in on Kelly's Facebook page seemed to never end.

"Our PSU Family lost a bright light! You were the dance machine!!" writes Latoya Nocho. "So sweet! Praying for your family during this difficult time! Rest Well Kel! You’ll be truly missed"

"The world has lost a beautiful soul today," Colleen Foos added. "Kelly M. Potter Little lived and loved fiercely. She was a joy to work with. I still remember her singing and dancing down the hallways between patients. I was so proud of her accomplishments."

As of press time, there were easily more than 45 posts, all on the day of the accident.

Services have not yet been finalized.

