Kalil Harrell was last seen in sweatpants and a gray hoodie. He is described as being 5'9", 140 lbs with brown eyes and short curly black hair.

"There is a possibility that Kalil could be in the Philadelphia area," police say.

Anyone with information on Kalil Harrell's whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or by clicking here.

