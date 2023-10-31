'Juvenile' Injured After Gunfire Erupts In Lancaster: Police

Manheim police rushed to the 800 block of Sterling Place for multiple reports of a shooting in progress around 5:30 p.m., the department said.

One "juvenile" was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, though police declined to describe their condition.

Authorities said shell casings at the scene showed more than 10 shots were fired by multiple weapons, though "it is unknown exactly how many." Officers remained in the area through the evening collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, the department said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MTPD at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip anonymously online.

