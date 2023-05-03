Fugitive Nabbed In Lancaster, Police Say

Taleek Azan Perez, 25, of Lancaster was arrested by the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force in the 100 block of South Third Street in Columbia Borough around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, according to the Columbia Borough of Police, who assisted the marshals.

Perez was wanted on an outstanding warrant after he fled from state parole, according to the police.

Back in 2017, he was arrested for a burglary "at a home in the 200 block of S. Ann St. where jewelry, clothing and a television were stolen," Lancaster Bureau of Police said in a release.

The statement by the police went on to read as follows:

"Officers took the time to thoroughly inspect the crime scene and process it for evidence. Officers Krause and Burgett retrieved fingerprint evidence from a tampered air conditioner. This fingerprint evidence developed a suspect, Taleek Perez, who was subsequently charged with two burglaries, a theft from vehicle and a home invasion robbery where Perez and another suspect forced entry into a home and held a gun to the victim. It is likely that Perez would have kept committing these serious and dangerous crimes if he had not be identified by the fingerprint"

Perez pleaded guilty to various robbery and burglary charges in 2018 and was sentenced to four to 10 years of confinement as part of a negotiated plea deal, court records show. He ended up serving less than one year, only 255 days, being released on Jan. 17, 2019, and placed on parole, according to his latest court docket.

On May 10, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to meet with his parole officer. In the absconders press release issued by PSP, they believed that parolee #044JC was last known to be in Philadelphia County and was possibly going by the name "Kione White."

Yet, he was found nearly a year later in Lancaster County, where he is from and also where he has a lengthy record.

Bail and other details on his case have not been released as his arraignment was pending at the time of this publication.

