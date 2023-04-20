Fair 74°

'Fecal Matter' Spread 'All Over' Police Department Bathroom In Lancaster, Authorities Say

The police let a 28-year-old man use the restroom at the department and now they regret it, according to a release on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The East Cocalico Township Police Department, Malcolm Dreshon K. White and two poop emoticons. Photo Credit: East Cocalico Township PD (left overlay); Pixbay/Alexas_Fotos (right overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Malcolm Dreshon K. White, Sinking Spring, asked to use the bathroom in the lobby at the East Cocalico Township Police Department on March 16, 2023 around 5:15 p.m., according to the release. 

"Officers later discovered that White filled the toilet with paper towels and scattered paper towels and toilet paper covered in fecal matter all over the men's bathroom," the police state in the release. 

It's unclear who ended up clean up the stinky mess.

White was charged with disorderly conduct and released on March 18 on $2,500 bail, court records show. 

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Clark Bearinger on May 8 at 9:30 a.m., according to his court docket. 

This is his first criminal offense in the state, public records show.

