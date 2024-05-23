Fair 67°

Denver Driver Was More Than 2X Legal Limit In Crash That Sent Passenger Into Surgery: Cops

A Lancaster County man was more than twice the legal limit in a crash that sent his passenger into emergency surgery earlier this month, police said.

 Photo Credit: East Cocalico Township Police
Cecilia Levine
James Giuca, 37, of Denver, had a blood alcohol level of .184% when he lost control negotiating a curve on East Swartzville Road on May 13 around 2:25 a.m., East Cocalico Township police said.

Giuca's vehicle struck a tree, requiring his passenger be extricated from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Giuca was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI, and issued a summary traffic violation.

