Denver Driver Was More Than 2X Legal Limit In Crash That Sent Passenger Into Surgery: Cops

James Giuca, 37, of Denver, had a blood alcohol level of .184% when he lost control negotiating a curve on East Swartzville Road on May 13 around 2:25 a.m., East Cocalico Township police said.

Giuca's vehicle struck a tree, requiring his passenger be extricated from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Giuca was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI, and issued a summary traffic violation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.