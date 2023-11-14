Coroner Called To 'Serious' Crash On Rt. 41 In Christiana: State Police

Route 41 closed at Pine Creek Drive in Sadsbury Township, following the multi-vehicle crash just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, according to a release by State Trooper James Grothey.

The area affected is just south of Route 30/Lincoln Highway.

The roadway will be "shut down for an extended period of time," but additional details were not immediately available, Grothey explained.

A coroner was called to the scene around 8:30 a.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

The PSP Lancaster Patrol Unit and Troop J Forensic Service Unit are investigating.

This is a developing situation, check back here for updates.

