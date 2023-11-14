Fair 51°

SHARE

Coroner Called To 'Serious' Crash On Rt. 41 In Christiana: State Police

A coroner has been called to the scene of what Pennsylvania State Police are calling a "serious crash."

<p>A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle, a street view of the intersection where troopers were called, and a map showing the intersection of Route 41 and Pine Creek Drive where the deadly crash happened.&nbsp;</p>

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle, a street view of the intersection where troopers were called, and a map showing the intersection of Route 41 and Pine Creek Drive where the deadly crash happened. 

 Photo Credit: Twittter/Trooper Grothey @PSPTroopJPIO (left overlay); Google Maps (Satellite/Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Route 41 closed at Pine Creek Drive in Sadsbury Township, following the multi-vehicle crash just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, according to a release by State Trooper James Grothey. 

The area affected is just south of Route 30/Lincoln Highway. 

The roadway will be "shut down for an extended period of time," but additional details were not immediately available, Grothey explained. 

A coroner was called to the scene around 8:30 a.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. 

The PSP Lancaster Patrol Unit and Troop J Forensic Service Unit are investigating.

This is a developing situation, check back here for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE