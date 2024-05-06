Akai Jesus Rosario, 38 of Mount Joy, was working as a caretaker for a woman who was completely dependent on his care when he allegedly committed fraud and neglectful abuse, according to the police release on May 6.

While working for the woman between Nov. 2023 and Jan. 2024, he gained "access [to] her online accounts and complete unauthorized transfers totaling over $2,000.00 to his own accounts," the police stated in the release.

During the investigation, the police discovered the woman he was accused of stealing from was also left in neglect. She was not provided her proper medications, she was left in unsanitary conditions, denied adequate food, and left alone for long periods of time, the police explained.

Rosario has been charged with the following according to the police and his latest court docket:

Felony Access Device Fraud.

Endangers the Welfare of a Care-Dependent Person.

Financial Exploitation of Older Adult or Care Dependent Person.

Misdemeanor Theft By Unlaw Taking-Immovable Property.

He was arrested for a residence in the 900 Block Wood Street in Mount Joy on May 3, the police detailed in the release.

His latest court docket had not been updated following his arrest when Daily Voice checked on Monday, May 6.

Court records show that Rosario has a second active case in Lancaster County for Endangering the Welfare of Children, Terroristic Threats, and Simple Assault stemming from an incident on May 29, 2023.

Previous court dockets also detail numerous prior convictions including the following:

Felony and Misdemeanor Retail Thefts committed in 2021, and both convicted in 2023.

Misdemeanor Witness Intimidation in committed and convicted in 2015.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault; Summary Harassment committed in 2015, convicted in 2017.

Felony Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver committed in 2013, convicted in 2017.

Felony Criminal Attempt - Crime Trespass - Break Into Structure; Summary Criminal Mischief - Tamper With Property committed in 2012, convicted in 2017.

Felony Forgery - Alter Writing; Misdemeanor Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property committed 2011, convicted in 2014.

Misdemeanor Use or Possession of Drug Paraphaphenila committed in 2010, convicted in 2011.

Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats committed in 2007, convicted in 2008.

Given his serious criminal record, the access he was given to the victim's home is concerning and made Daily Voice curious about which home healthcare company employed this four-time convicted felon.

We've reached out to the court for more information so check back here possible for updates.

