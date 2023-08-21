$315K+ Winning Lottery Prize Won In Chesco

The winner was from Chester County, the commission says.

The winning game was Premier Jackpot which "features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot," according to the lottery commission.

Game players can reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, unlock 10 free games, and activate the premier bonus game.

Pennsylvania Lottery online games can be played on a computer, phone, or tablet at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.

All PA Lottery players must be at least 18 years old and provide proof of age and identity.

Pennsylvania is one of 14 states to sell lottery products online. The Pennsylvania iLottery was launched in May 2018.

You can learn more about the game here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.