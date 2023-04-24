12-Year-Old Boy Killed By Falling Tree In LanCo

Daniel Lee Beiler “died instantly” when he was hit by a tree branch that had been blown by the wind around 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Stephen Stoltzfus writes in a GoFundMe created for the boy’s funeral expenses.

The tragic accident occurred on Sawmill Road in Providence Township, where intense thunderstorms rattled the county throughout the day, according to WGAL, adding that PSP is investigating.

Lovingly remembered as a “young boy blooming into a handsome young man,” Daniel had recently developed enthusiasm as a chef and “wanted to make all the dishes in his cookbook,” reads the fundraiser.

More than $6,700 had been raised toward the campaign’s $25,000 goal in the first day since it was created.

“Daniel Lee was also a determined young man when he set his mind to something it would get done, with that he was also quick to forgive,” Stoltzfus writes.

“There is so much more that could be said about this amazing young boy! Please pray for his family in this time of hurt and grieving!”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Daniel Lee Beiler’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.