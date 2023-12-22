Robert Wade Norwood, 21, of Hagerstown was the passenger in the car that crashed and the driver was his 16-year-old brother-in-law to-be, Kody Andrew Lacey, the family detailed in multiple GoFundMe campaigns, Daily Voice had verified late on Dec. 21.

The duo allegedly were seen breaking into vehicles and possibly stealing from them in Antrim Township, Greencastle around 12:52 a.m. on Dec. 20, state police explained in the initial report. This is something the family disputes, but the police have not confirmed to Daily Voice if any stolen goods were found in the vehicle. You can read his sister's full state here.

Troopers soon arrived and a pursuit ensued. The pair took the Jeep off-road — driving across "multiple farm fields and properties at a high rate of speed," Frazer stated in the first release Daily Voice previously reported on.

Then the Jeep fell down a 30-foot ravine, splashing down into an approximately four-foot-deep "body of water," according to PSP. The investigation into this fatal incident led by PSP Gettysburg is ongoing.

Kody "enjoyed playing football and video games," his family wrote in his obituary.

He is survived by his parents Ronnie Lacey Jr. and Nicole Weller; sister, Kayla Shatzer; and his extended family, as detailed in his obituary.

The services will be held at an undisclosed date at the convenience of the family, according to his obituary.

Robert had just turned 21 years old on Dec. 15, 2023, Maryland court records show. He is survived by his 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter, as well as his fiance Kayla, mom, Angelika Marie, dad, Robert, sister Alyssa Rabasco, and brother Justin Norwood. according to one of the GoFundMe campaigns started by the family and social media posts.

Alyssa told Daily Voice the following:

"My brother had no life insurance, and this was very unexpected. His mother is on disability and his father is incarcerated so this financial burden is really taking a toll on our family."

His mom wrote on Facebook that she launched the campaigns because "We have no life insurance to bury him and his fiancé now has to find a place to live." She added that, "We can’t choose a funeral home yet due to no funds of paying for it."

Angelika Marie didn't want to speak when Daily Voice reached out but said in part:

"My mind is not in a good place right now. [...] He didn’t deserve to die. Every time I see them babies he left I see him and and I fall to my knees."

One of the GoFundMe posts concludes:

"The [Jeep] that was in the accident had all the Christmas presents in it. We lost everything. So plz if anyone can help us or has a heart this is mean the world to us Thank y all and god bless u."

Daily Voice has reached out to both families to express our condolences.

