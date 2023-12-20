Police Pursuit Ends With Fatal Crash Into Ravine: PA State Troopers

The men reportedly were breaking into vehicles and thought to be stealing from them in the 9000 block of Lindale Avenue in Antrim Township, Greencastle around 12:52 a.m. on Dec. 20.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers arrived to investigate but instead, they found the men were fleeing in a green Jeep SUV.

Then a chase began down Oellig Road. When they tried to make a traffic stop, the men decided to take their Jeep off-roading — zooming across "multiple farm fields and properties at a high rate of speed."

That is until they came to a 30-foot-tall embankment, as seen on Google Maps. The Jeep splashed down in a shallow body of water, according to PSP.

"Due to the dangerous conditions, EMS, local fire department and water rescue units were summoned to the scene. Two males were located deceased in the vehicle," Trooper Frazer stated in the release.

The release of the names of the men is pending the notification of their families.

An investigation led by PSP Gettysburg is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.