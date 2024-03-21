A 27-year-old dad, Tyler J. King; his children Kyson John, 7; Kinzleigh John, 6; Keagan John, 3; and 1-month-old Korbyn John were found dead in their home in the 400 block of Guy Street in Jeanette just after midnight on March 20, officials explained and Daily Voice previously reported.

The mom, Miranda John, and two other young children, Kaiden and Kash, were rescued from the home. The mom originally was reported to have suffered burns, her brother-in-law-to-be and Tyler's twin brother, Kenny King explained in a GoFundMe he launched for the family that Miranda and the kids suffered smoke inhalation not burns.

The surviving boys are 10-years-old and 16-months-old and both "are currently on ventilators in Children’s Hospital," Jennifer Deemer wrote in another GoFundMe.

The King/John family wasn't the only family affected by the fire as it spread to their next-door neighbor's home. Lauren, David, and their 10-month-old son lost all their possessions when the fire spread to their home. "David, Lauren and Johnny are safe, but their home is a complete loss from fire, smoke and water damages," Maddison Skundrich wrote on GoFundMe that she launched to help get her in-laws back on their feet, "Each donation will help with essential resources such as housing, clothing, and basic necessities."

Both homes were total losses, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Funeral details have not been released.

The school is also offering support for the community, according to letter sent to families.

Click here to donate to Tyler's twin brother's fundraiser, click here to donate to Miranda's friend's fundraiser, and click here to donate to their neighbor's in-law's fundraiser.

