The victims' names have yet to be released but fire officials and the Westmoreland County Coroner's office said the 27-year-old dad was found in the home along with his 7, 6, 3-year-old children, and his 1-month-old infant.

The fire broke out in the 400 block of Guy Street in Jeanette just after midnight on March 20, officials explained.

The mother and two other young children were rescued from the home. The mom suffered burns and the children showed signs of smoke inhalation so they were taken to hospitals.

The school is offering support for the community, according to letter sent to families.

The home is considered a total loss, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Check back here for updates.

