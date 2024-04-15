Airborne Motorcyclist Killed In Construction Zone Crash On I-83 At MD/PA Line, Coroner

The unnamed man was traveling with a group of motorcyclists on Interstate 83 South near Exit 36 when they "entered a construction zone with uneven surfaces. The area was clearly marked ahead of the construction alerting drivers of the situation. However, during the process of switching lanes in the area of the uneven surfaces, it is reported that the [48-year-old man] crashed and was thrown from his motorcycle. A second motorcyclist crashed while attempting to avoid the [...] motorcyclist. (The condition of the second motorcyclist is not known [...])," the coroner's office stated in its release citing the Maryland State Police.

The 48-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Wellspan York Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he died at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, as detailed in the release.

Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill was called to Wellspan York Hospital to investigate and certify the man's death.

There was no autopsy and a routine toxicology was performed, as noted by the coroner. His cause of death was "Multiple Blunt Force Trauma due to Motorcycle Crash" and the manner was ruled accidental, the coroner said.

His next of kin were notified. Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.