Teen Beats Ex's New Girl With Baseball Bat By Popular PA Diner, Police Say

As a teenager, love can seem to hurt more than any other time in your life but for one girl in Pennsylvania news of her new boyfriend led her to feel some serious pain. A fight over a boy led to broken bones and blood loss after a 17-year-old girl brought a bat to a fight outside of a popular Pennsylvania diner, authorities say.

Pennsylvania state police were called to the alleyway behind Coal Miner's Diner in Jennerstown, a restaurant known for its Death By Chocolate cake, where two girls were apparently having a fight to the death in a love triangle showdown on Dec. 30, 2022 around 7:45 p.m.

The victim, also a 17-year-old girl suffered a broken nose and finger as well as serious bruising and cuts to her face and head, the police also noted that she had "a fair amount of blood loss."

During the investigation, the police learned that the fight began during an argument about a boy "leaving" the suspect to have a relationship with the victim.

The girl who brutally beat the victim by kicking, punching, and hitting her with a metal baseball bat multiple times admitted her crimes to the investigators.

The teen suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of another person, and simple assault, according to the police release. It is unclear if she was charged as an adult or a juvenile.

The names of the girls and their boyfriend/ex-boyfriend were not released. It is unknown if the boy knew about the fight.

