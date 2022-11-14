Contact Us
Person Killed In 2-Alarm Fire Garage Fire In Northfield: Officials

Firefighters with the Warwick Fire Department responding to a fatal 2-alarm fire in Northfield Sunday night, Nov. 13
Firefighters with the Warwick Fire Department responding to a fatal 2-alarm fire in Northfield Sunday night, Nov. 13 Photo Credit: Facebook/Warwick MA Fire Department

One person has died in a two-alarm fire in a small Western Massachusetts town, authorities said.

Firefighters in Franklin County with the Northfield Fire Department responded to the fire at 90 East Street in Northfield around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a repair garage at a single-story building. 

A second alarm was eventually struck, which drew additional help from several neighboring departments both from Massachusetts and Vermont, DFS said. 

One adult was found inside the building and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has yet to be released, DFS said.  

The fire is under investigation. 

The fire is under investigation.