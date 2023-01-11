Contact Us
Missing Chambersburg Teen With Maryland Ties: Pennsylvania State Police

Jillian Pikora
Kylese Ann Seman.
Kylese Ann Seman. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police

The second girl from Chambersburg and the fourth Pennsylvania teenage girl has been reported as missing by Pennsylvania state police in a release on Tuesday, January 10.

Kylese Anna Seman, 15, was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Jan. 9, according to the release. 

Her current whereabouts are unknown, the police say. 

Seman also has connections to Hagerstown, Maryland, the police detail in the release. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact PSP in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161 using the incident number is PA2023-39288. 

