Only One Found After Two Girls Runaway From 'Behavioral Treatment' In Littlestown: PSP

Two teenage girls receiving behavioral treatment at the Hoffman House in Littlestown ran away—but only one has been found, according to the Pennsylvania state police.

Jasmine Vought, 16 years old, was one of the two girls who were reported missing on Jan. 4 around 11:40 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police Troop H.

"The other juvenile female has since been located," the state police in Gettysburg says. "Vought was last known to be in the Lancaster area but also has ties to the Hanover area."

A photo but no description has been released. A cash reward of an undisclosed amount is available for information that leads to Vought.

"Hoffman Homes is a non-profit organization that provides both inpatient and outpatient behavioral health treatment, educational services and other county-funded residential-based services to youth, young adults and their families across the commonwealth," as stated on the organization's website.

Anyone who has information regarding Vought’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111 or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

