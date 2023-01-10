Chambersburg Teen Missing Since Christmas Eve: State Police

A 15-year-old from Chambersburg has been missing since Christmas Eve, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Feryi Sarate-Mancio was reported missing on Jan. 3, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazier says.

She was last seen in the 800 block of Limestone Drive, Guilford Township on Dec. 24, 2022.

Sarate-Mancio is described as weighing approximately 120 pound

Pennsylvania state police in Chambersburg continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or location has been urged to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161 you can refer to incident number PA2023-13229.

