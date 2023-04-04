$100K Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold In Central Pennsylvania

Are you a winner? Someone in Central Pennsylvania just won $100,000 (before taxes) playing a Powerball ticket with Power Play, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.

The winning ticket sold at the Money Saver Discount, 36 South Main Street., Chambersburg, which will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched all four of the five balls drawn with the numbers 16-30-31-54-68,, and the red Powerball 1 and the Power Play 2 in the drawing on Monday, March 27, 2023. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would only have been worth $50,000.

More than 15,200 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 4,100 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 2,400 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Any prizes won on any game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding the winning ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

You can learn more about the game here.

