First New Year's Baby Welcomed At WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital

Not quite a strike of midnight birth, but baby Mattie was the first infant to come into the world in 2024 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. 

Renee Cuff holding Mattie less than three hours after she was born on New Year's Day at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital Family Birthing Services. Members of the delivery team and proud dad Matthew Eckenrode are also pictured.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: WellSpan Health
Jillian Pikora
Mattie Ann Eckenrode was born at 3:43 a.m. She weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Her proud but sleepy parents are Renee Cuff and Matthew Eckenrode.

Members of the WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital Family Birthing Services team, helped them deliver their daughter. 

WellSpan has five labor and delivery units across our region in our eight hospitals, with birthing units at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, and WellSpan York Hospital.

