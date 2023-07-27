Amish Boys Seriously Hurt Woman Riding Lawnmower, PA State Police Say

Dianne L. Ross was riding a 2023 Cub Cadet Corp lawnmower heading north along the right side of the 600 block of Donation Road in Delaware Township, troopers detailed.

While a 12-year-old Fredonia boy was driving an Amish horse drawn buggy with an 8-year-old Folk boy as his passenger were also traveling north on the road, according to the police release.

The 87-year-old woman turned left and entered the roadway when she was struck by the boys's buggy, troopers explained.

The Greenville resident's lawnmower rolled on its side – landing in the middle of the road.

Both the buggy and the lawnmower suffered minor damage, and the Amish boys were unharmed, but Ross "sustained a suspected serious injury," troopers said.

EmergyCare ambulance service came to the scene but ultimately Stat MedEvac was called and Ross was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center, according to the release

Her current status is unknown.

Fredonia Fire Department assisted on the scene.

