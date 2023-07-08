Fair 79°

SHARE

4-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head In PA: DA

A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the head on Thursday, authorities say. 

A map showing Gaudio Drive in Rostraver Township where the shooting happened
A map showing Gaudio Drive in Rostraver Township where the shooting happened Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Westmoreland County Detectives and Rostraver Township Police are investigating the shooting of the young boy that happened around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The police were called to Gaudio Drive in Rostraver Township after a 4-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. 

The boy was airlifted to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. 

The District Attorney’s office plans to release an update "when appropriate."

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE