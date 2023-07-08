4-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head In PA: DA

Westmoreland County Detectives and Rostraver Township Police are investigating the shooting of the young boy that happened around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The police were called to Gaudio Drive in Rostraver Township after a 4-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was airlifted to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The District Attorney’s office plans to release an update "when appropriate."

