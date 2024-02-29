It happened on the 4200 block of Lancaster Avenue around 2:45 a.m., according to PPD.

A 44-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen and taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he died at 3:30 a.m., authorities said.

A 44-year-old woman was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the foot, and a 37-year-old man who is also considered a suspect was shot in the left hand, police said.

Both are in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made as of late Thursday morning.

